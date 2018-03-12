Some Wake Forest residents venture out as March snow hits

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – If you were looking for snow in Wake County on Monday, Wake Forest was the place to be.

It stuck to the trees and mailboxes — fortunately, it melted on the roads.

RELATED INFO: Central North Carolina snowfall totals for March 12

“Last couple of hours have been pretty slow. When they see it’s snowing a lot then obviously people get kind of nervous,” Mike Civli, the owner of Pizza Amore.

CBS North Carolina caught up with Civli as he put salt down in his parking lot. His business was one of the few open on White Street.

“I have a lot of pick-ups, so I don’t really feel like, like somebody probably doesn’t have power,” Civli said.

“It’s better than milk and cereal. It beats PB & J’s any day of the week,” Mike Owens of Wake Forest said.

“The roads were a little slushy earlier but they’ve kind of melted down and the snow has let up and it seems to be melting,” Patrick Magee of Wake Forest said.

That meant pizza was on the menu for Patrick Magee and his family. His son hopes the snow will stick around.

“I really like to play snowball fights,” Owen Magee of Wake Forest said.

A sign at B and W Hardware let customers know they closed early to ensure their staff made it home safely.

It also let people know they’d have sleds in stock in the morning.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: