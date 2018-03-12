Wake County school bus overturns on Buffaloe Road in Raleigh



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic collision involving a school bus has closed Buffaloe Road near Stone Station Drive in Raleigh, officials confirmed.

Wake County Schools confirms a bus from Wendell Middle School was carrying six students when it was involved in a collision just before 7:20 a.m.

Five students were transported to the hospital while the other was released to their parents at the scene. The bus driver was also transported to the hospital.

The school system said there were “no major injuries” associated with the students.

That intersection is located just west of Buffaloe Road’s intersection with Interstate 540.

Raleigh police are assisting the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with the investigation.

Wake County Schools is reporting the bus driver said they ran off the road while avoiding a vehicle that crossed the center line.

