Winter Weather Advisory issued in central NC, accumulating snow possible

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Most of central North Carolina is under a Winter Weather Advisory this afternoon and evening.

The transition from rain to snow will occur from northwest to southeast, so the first places to see snowflakes will be in Person county — the changeover from rain to a sleet/snow mix in the Triangle should happen by 2:00-3:00pm. The impact in the advisory area will be as much as 1 to 2 inches of snow, mainly on grassy surfaces; but some snow could slush up the roads and make some roads slippery, especially northwest of the Triangle.

Areas just south of the advisory could see some snowflakes mixed with the raindrops by late this afternoon and this evening, but measurable accumulations aren’t expected in those locations. All of the precipitation will wind down by midnight.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring us a mix of clouds and sunshine, and just a very slight shower chance. Temperatures will still be quite chilly, running 15-20 degrees below average.

Mild weather will return for the end of the work week and the weekend. After dry weather Thursday and Friday, a slight chance of rain showers returns to the forecast over the weekend.

Monday will be cloudy and rainy in the morning, with the rain mixing with and changing over to snow in the afternoon and evening. The high will be 39; winds will be north 10 to 15 mph. The precipitation risk will be near 100 percent.

Monday Night will bring decreasing clouds after midnight. The low will be 31. Winds will be northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and chilly, with a very slight shower chance. The high will be 48; winds will be northwest 10 to 15 mph. The precipitation risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and chilly, with a very slight shower chance. The high will be 45; after a morning low of 29. The precipitation risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 57; after a morning low of 27.

Friday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 62; after a morning low of 38.

Saturday will be partly sunny, with spotty showers possible. The high will be 56; after a morning low of 42. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday will be partly sunny with just a slight shower chance. The high will be 64; after a morning low of 40. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

