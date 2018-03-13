2 taken to hospital in Garner shooting; neighbors heard several shots

By Published: Updated:
The scene of the shooting in Garner on Tuesday. Photo by Amy Cutler/CBS North Carolina

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were taken to a nearby hospital after a shooting in Garner on Tuesday evening, police said.

A door at the shooting scene. CBS North Carolina photo

The incident was reported around 6:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Johnson Street, which is just across from a school, according to Garner officials.

A 27-year-old man was taken to a WakeMed for treatment after he was hit in the mid-section by gunfire, officials said.

Another man was also taken to WakeMed, but officials did not specify his injuries.

Neighbors said they heard several gunshots during the incident.

It’s unclear if the shooting happened inside a residence or outside.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s