2 taken to hospital in Garner shooting; neighbors heard several shots

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were taken to a nearby hospital after a shooting in Garner on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident was reported around 6:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Johnson Street, which is just across from a school, according to Garner officials.

A 27-year-old man was taken to a WakeMed for treatment after he was hit in the mid-section by gunfire, officials said.

Another man was also taken to WakeMed, but officials did not specify his injuries.

Neighbors said they heard several gunshots during the incident.

It’s unclear if the shooting happened inside a residence or outside.