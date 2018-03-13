Apex students and leaders hold discussion about National School Walkout

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday students around the country, and in Wake County, are expected to take part in National School Walkout day to pay tribute to those killed last month during a shooting at a Florida high school.

In Apex on Tuesday night, students from Apex Friendship High School took part in a panel to discuss why they’ll be walking out of class.

“They went to school that morning and we went to school that morning. The only difference is that happened to them, and it could have been us,” said AFHS senior Tahira Hyman.

Hyman says in the aftermath of the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, she worries if she’s safe in her own classroom.

“It’s important for me to walk out because I feel like it’s going to raise awareness to a problem that needs to be addressed in our country and our city,” said Hyman.

Apex Police captain and president of Blue Lights College Jacques Gilbert moderated the discussion. He said was eager to hear concerns about school safety, and hoped it would create a dialogue with community leaders.

“We can always sit back and say ‘well it didn’t happen here in Apex, someone else is going to fix it.’ But I admire the students here tonight and around the country who’ve said ‘enough is enough’,” Gilbert said.

In addition to students, the panel was made up of parents, security experts, a police officer, and a pastor. Each had a different perspective on school security and gun control, but all said they supported the decision of the students to walk out.

“They have never known what it’s like to go to school when school shooting is not a thing. That’s incredibly disheartening and their fears are valid,” said one panelist.

Some student panelists and at least one parent said they wanted stricter gun legislation passed specifically with regard to assault-style weapons, and making them more difficult to acquire.

“This incident, in particular, was the last straw and it is time to talk about gun laws. We are going to take that time that we would to grieve and fear and we’re going to channel that into action and change,” said one student.

At least one student and one parent said they were gun owners, and wanted the conversation to focus to be on mental health and bullying.

“Deep down all of the students that do this, they are going through something. They are going through a pain they don’t know how to speak of,” another student said.

The national walkout is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday and last for 17 minutes in honor of the 17 people killed at Stoneman Douglas High School.

The Wake County Schools spokesperson said principals and teachers are expected to remain neutral on political issues.

Adding that if students do choose to walk out on Wednesday, teachers and principals will make sure they do so safely.