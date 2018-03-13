Body found on James River identified as 2nd missing boater

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Officials have confirmed a body found last week on the shores of the James River in Surry County was that of missing boater Kyle Englehart.

Englehart’s father told WAVY that officials identified his son through a fingerprint match.

The discovery of Englehart’s body came less than a week after officials identified the body of Austin Savage, who went with Englehart to fix a duck blind on the James River during a winter storm on Jan. 3.

Savage, 20, and 29-year-old Kyle Englehart left Jamestown Yacht Basin about 7 p.m. on Jan. 3 to go fix a duck blind across the James River. They were taking a 16-foot boat across the James River to fix a duck blind. As they left, a blizzard was approaching. They never came back.

EARLIER: ‘I don’t know why they would have done this,’ says brother of duck hunter missing on icy river

Investigators later found footprints at the duck blind, and the boat was found, overturned, on a nearby island.

Englehart’s brother said he didn’t know why his brother, an experienced outdoorsman, would have attempted such a dangerous task.

It’s been two months, but David Englehart, Kyle Englehart’s father, isn’t slowing down.

“I’ve been here every day,” he said.

News that Savage was found on Sunday wasn’t easy for Englehart to handle.

“I’m crushed. I’m crushed. I met with his dad last night,” he said. “It’s hard to get your head around it. It is. I know it’s an ugly nightmare and I’ve cried a river of tears.”

According to a release from Robinson, “The nor’easter storm from last week may have loosened or agitated underwater matter or materials resulting in the release of the body from the bottom or entrapments. This could also include gas build-up from the decomposing body that makes the body buoyant.”

