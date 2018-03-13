CBS says work needed on Stormy Daniels interview

By Published: Updated:
Stormy Daniels, Stephanie Clifford
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)


NEW YORK (AP) — The CBS News chief says that a “60 Minutes” interview with adult film star Stormy Daniels is on its way but that the story needs more journalistic work.

News President David Rhodes’ statement at a conference in Israel Tuesday was the first time CBS publicly confirmed it had interviewed Daniels, who has alleged an extramarital affair with Donald Trump before he became president. Trump has denied this. Daniels’ lawyer last week had tweeted out a picture of himself, Daniels and CBS interviewer Anderson Cooper.

Rhodes, in remarks reported by Variety, also said he could not imagine what the basis would be for any legal action by Trump’s team to prevent the interview from airing. BuzzFeed had reported that Trump’s lawyers were considering seeking an injunction to stop it.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s