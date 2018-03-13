Duo charged in 7 armed robberies in Raleigh since January, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police have charged two men in a series of armed robberies at convenience stores dating back to early January.

Police say Timothy Horton and Antwione Pulley were involved in the following incidents:

January 4 robbery at H&W Convenience Store, located at 321 N. Tarboro Road

January 23 robbery at Rainbow Mart, located at 2400 Crabtree Blvd.

January 28 robbery at T&D Mart, located at 1524 Wake Forest Road

February 4 robbery at BP Gas Station, located at 2570 S. Wilmington St.

February 12 robbery at Han-Dee Hugos, located at 4101 Wake Forest Road

February 15 robbery at Speedway, located at 1741 Trawick Road

March 2 robbery at T&D Mart, located at 1524 Wake Forest Road

March 11 attempted robbery at Little Sue Mini Mart, located at 430 Buck Jones Road

Police arrested the pair on Monday.

“The first thing that I actually saw was two guys. They just walked in, two guns in their hands,” said Kaisar Hauter, who was robbed in the first incident on Jan. 4. “A lot of things went through my mind, thinking about the family and if something happens, who’s gonna actually support them?”

Hauter said the pair got away with $700 to $800.

After hearing about the arrests, he said, “Oh, that makes me feel much better and safer.”

Horton and Pulley appeared in court Tuesday via video.

Horton is being held on a $2.4 million bond. He also faces charges in Johnston and Sampson counties. In Wake County, he also faces several counts of possessing a gun while being a convicted felon.

In charging documents, Raleigh police say the two used black semi-automatic handguns when they committed the robberies.

Pulley is being held on a $2 million bond. The two are scheduled to be in court again in April.