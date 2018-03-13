Ex-substitute teacher admits to sexual battery of students

Madeline Marx in a photo with her attorney and in her arrest mugshot. WDTN-TV photos

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A former substitute teacher in the Kettering and Oakwood school districts in Ohio pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexual battery involving students.

Police arrested 24-year-old Madeline Marx on Nov. 8, 2017. She was accused of having improper relationships with two students.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Marx on two counts of sexual battery. Marx originally pleaded not guilty to the charges in November 2017.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Marx remains released on an Own Recognizance bond and faces possible penalties of 36 months for each count and must register as a Tier III Sex Offender.

Marx’s sentencing is scheduled for April 19.

