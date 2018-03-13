Man leaves his Durham home for 30 minutes, returns to find it destroyed by fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man left his home for less than an hour Tuesday and when he returned he found it destroyed by a fire.

Tuesday around 11:15 a.m. Durham City Fire officials say they responded to the house fire on Birkdale Court.

Fire officials say the blaze started in the living room, but they’re not sure what caused it.

It only took about five minutes for firefighters to extinguish the flames, but both floors of the home are damaged.

Durham Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi says there is heavy fire damage on the first floor and smoke damage on the second floor.

By the time homeowner Hal Burdick got to the scene, firefighters extinguished the flames, but Burdick’s problems were just starting.

“I was driving back home here, I looked over and said, ‘boy, look at all these lights, firetruck, and police cars,’ and said ‘I wonder why they’re here’,” said Burdick.

“Oh my God, that is my house,” he added.

Burdick says he only left his home for about 30 minutes and has no idea what could have started the fire in that small amount of time.

After the flames were extinguished, two Durham City Police crime scene investigator cars pulled up to the scene. The forensic investigators took pictures of different items around the damaged home.

A pile of trash, that used to be Burdick’s possessions, littered his front yard. He works from home and says he is worried what is lost he’ll never be able to get back.

“If everything else is burned down and my computer is OK, I’ll consider that a win,” said Burdick.

No one was injured in the fire.

Durham fire officials say they are still investigating the cause.