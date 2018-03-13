NC mom accused of calling in bomb threat at son’s school

HIDDENITE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Lenoir woman is facing charges after deputies say she made a bomb threat towards a middle school after she was upset about her son being disciplined.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, the 29-year-old woman made threats about placing bombs at East Alexander Middle School. Investigators say other threats were posted on social media.

Investigators say the woman, Barbara Elizabeth Sherrill, told others about the bombs and said law enforcement “better hope they find them before they go off.”

Sheriff Chris Bowman told WBTV that Sherill is the mother of a male student at the school. Her son is said to have been involved an altercation recently and was being disciplined by school officials.

Bowman says Sherill didn’t agree with the school’s handling of the incident and the threats started.

Investigators brought K-9 trained in Bomb Detection searched the school but did not find any threats. The school was already empty because it dismissed at 9 a.m. due to winter weather.

Sherrill was arrested without incident at her home in Lenoir. She was taken to the Alexander County Detention Center where she was interviewed and charged with one count of felony false report of mass violence on education property.

She was placed under a $20,000 secured bond.

