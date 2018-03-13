NC mom and son stole nearly $4,000 from Boy Scout troop, deputies say

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother and son are facing charges after officials say they stole thousands of dollars from a Boy Scout troop in Wilmington.

According to officials with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Catherine Rich Barbour of Hampstead was taken into custody on Monday and charged with five counts of embezzlement.

Investigators say Barbour embezzled nearly $4,000 from Boy Scout Troop 274 in Wilmington between July and December of 2017. Barbour served as the chair of the troop’s committee.

Barbour’s son, Bryan Thomas Barbour, is wanted on outstanding warrants for felony financial card fraud in connection with the case. Bryan Barbour is believed to be in the Leland area in Brunswick County.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1212.

