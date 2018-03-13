NC parents charged after 14-month-old girl tests positive for meth

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) — Two parents were charged with Felony Child Abuse after a 14-month-old girl tested positive for Methamphetamines earlier this year in Davidson County.

Gary and Destiny Collins of Thomasville were arrested by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, March 11 and placed in county jail.

On Jan. 7, the Sheriff’s Office got a report about possible child abuse of the girl. She was sick and unresponsive and taken to the hospital by the parents according to the Sheriff’s Office. The daughter, who lives in the Silver Valley community, tested positive for meth after an evaluation.

Destiny Collins, 21, was placed under a $40,000 secured bond and Gary Collins, 48, placed under a $30,000 secured bond. They have a court date of March 26.

