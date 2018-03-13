Winter Weather Advisory this morning for central North Carolina



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Winter Weather Advisories have expired for all of central North Carolina except Person County, where total snow accumulations of 3″-4″ may cause some black ice issues overnight into early Tuesday.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport officially recorded 1.4″ of snow on Monday. Across the Triangle, snowfall totals ranged from a few tenths of an inch up to 2″, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Skies will clear out overnight and temperatures will dip close to the freezing mark.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring us a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will still be quite chilly, running 15-20 degrees below average.

Mild weather will return for the end of the work week and the weekend. After dry weather Thursday and Friday, a slight chance of rain showers returns to the forecast over the weekend.

Monday Night will bring decreasing clouds after midnight. The low will be 31. Winds will be northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and chilly, with a very slight shower chance. The high will be 48; winds will be northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and chilly, with a very slight shower chance. The high will be 45; after a morning low of 29.

Thursday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 57; after a morning low of 27.

Friday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 62; after a morning low of 38.

Saturday will be partly sunny, with spotty showers possible. The high will be 56; after a morning low of 42. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday will be partly sunny with just a slight shower chance. The high will be 64; after a morning low of 40. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

