Science teacher accused of feeding puppy to snapping turtle in front of students

By and Published:
This Oct. 15, 2016 photo shows a rare, wild alligator snapping turtle in a creek in Union County, Ill., the first found in the state since 1984. A scientist searching for a young male alligator snapping turtle that was put in a Southern Illinois creek at least a year ago instead grabbed the 22-pound adult female, raising hopes for those trying to protect a creature that hadn't been spotted in the area for three decades. (Courtesy of Eva Kwiatek via AP)

PRESTON, Idaho (CBS/AP) – A junior high biology teacher in the small eastern Idaho town of Preston is under investigation by school and law enforcement officials after what school district officials called a “regrettable circumstance” involving biological specimens.

East Idaho News, citing a law enforcement source, reports that teacher Robert Crosland fed a puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students.

Superintendent Marc Gee told the Idaho Statesman that the incident occurred after school on March 7 during an after-school animal feeding. He would not discuss the animals involved or release any other details.

Gee said the Franklin County Sheriff’s office was also investigating the teacher after receiving a complaint of animal cruelty.

KSTU-TV reported that local animal activist Jill Parrish filed a police report. Parrish says that another teacher at the school told her the dog that was fed to the reptile was apparently sick.

“Allowing children to watch an innocent baby puppy scream because it is being fed to an animal. That is violence. That is not okay,” Parrish told the station.

The teacher remains in the classroom pending the results of the investigation. In a prepared statement, school district officials asked community members for patience and said the teacher has shown care, effort and passion on the job for years.

“He is a cool teacher who really brought science to life,” a former student told East Idaho News.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s