2 charged with murder in fire that killed Warren County pastor’s wife

WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities on Wednesday announced the arrest of two men in connection with a fire that badly burned a Warren County pastor and killed his wife.

The State Bureau of Investigation said the thieves robbed a pastor and his wife before setting fire to the couple’s Lake Gaston home near the Virginia state line late Friday night.

John and Nancy Alford arrived at their Littleton home Friday and found two burglars inside.

Investigators said the pair forced Nancy to drive to a nearby bank and withdraw $1,000 from an ATM. The pair then tied up the couple inside the house and set it on fire before driving away in the Alfords’ Mercedes.

Nancy Alford died in the fire, but John was able to escape.

John Alford was hospitalized with severe burns as well as injuries suffered when the thieves beat him.

On Wednesday, officials said Kevin Munn and Lester Kearney face murder charges in connection with the incident.

John Alford served as pastor of Sanford Memorial Baptist Church in Brodnax, Virginia for more than a decade. His wife taught Sunday School at the church.