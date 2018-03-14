Cary community riled up over plans for gas station near school

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — About 50 elementary school students, parents, and neighbors held protest signs and chanted against a gas station owner who plans to put pumps right next to a school.

The group calls itself “Citizens Against Gas Station Next to Horton’s Creek Elementary” and hopes to convince the owner of Eagles Enterprises, LLC to find another location for the company’s next service station. The activists are also hopeful that the Town of Cary will come to their aid.

“As a parent, it horrifies me that a gas station is going to be allowed to go in right next to an elementary school,” Shannan Bogdanov said.

“The fumes that are associated with petroleum get airborne, those are carcinogens, and I’d rather not have my child exposed to that extra risk.”

One of the elementary school playgrounds is about 400 feet from the property set to be razed and paved to make space for the gas pumps and convenience store. Bogdanov and other parents expressed additional concerns about littering, loitering, sales of alcohol and tobacco, and student safety.

Ashwani Kaul lives across the road from the elementary school. His children attend other schools, but Kaul said he has concerns about pedestrians including kids who walk to and from school.

“We’ll have to deal with 18-wheelers coming in bringing in gas on a road, causing more traffic issues,” Kaul said.

“We’re not saying go to somebody else’s backyard. We’re just saying go to a place that has more traffic. We’re not opposed to gas stations, we know this area needs more gas stations. It would be a good place to have it out on Highway 55 close to 540 where there is traffic.”

The closest gas station to the school as of March 2018 is a Sheetz, a 2.5 mile drive and about 1.7 miles away as the crow flies. It is about a quarter-mile from Alston Ridge Elementary School, with a thickly wooded area in between.

Cary’s senior planner and urban designer, Meredith Gruber, said there is little the town can do. The land for the site is zoned for commercial use as well as residential, she said, and it’s been that way since 2002.

The Wake County Public School System and the gas station company closed on their purchases of neighboring lots within weeks of each other. Eagles Enterprises, LLC submitted its application to build the gas station in March 2017. Gruber said the Town of Cary completed seven rounds of review over the past year before approving the proposal.

“It’s different than a rezoning case, where people are able to come to a public hearing and make comments, and that’s considered part of the decision. In this case, with the zoning already in place, it wasn’t, there was no authority to change it at this time,” Gruber said.

“We can’t change the zoning or the development plan, but we can hopefully help this area and the neighborhoods with some traffic calming and safety concerns.”

Gruber and other Cary employees with concerned citizens in the fall. No one from the Town of Cary attended Wednesday’s protest, but Gruber said there will be a community meeting in the next few weeks to discuss traffic calming efforts. She also said town planners regularly monitor the opposition group’s Facebook page.

“I certainly hope it’s not (falling on) deaf ears, or I wouldn’t be out here putting forth the effort. I’m hoping that we can appeal to the owner of the gas station,” Bogdanov said.

“It would be great if there was something the town could do to help us. I’ve been in contact with (council member) Jennifer Robinson and she was responsive.”

The group also has an online petition with more than 1,400 signatures.