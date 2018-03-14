Cary man charged with killing his mother, warrants say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary man has been charged with second-degree murder after authorities said he killed his mother in February.

Eric Paul Brunner, 39, faces a charge of abuse of a disabled or elderly person inflicting serious injury along with the second-degree murder charge, warrants say.

Authorities are waiting on results from an autopsy to confirm the cause of Cynthia Brunner’s death.

She was found lying on the floor and authorities aren’t sure when exactly she died. But Eric Brunner called 911 on Feb. 19 around 5 p.m.

He’s being held under $1 million bond and is expected to appear in court Wednesday.