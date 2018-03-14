Cold and breezy today, but warmer weather is on the way

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A few mixed showers made an appearance on the radar this morning, but the dry air over central North Carolina evaporated that moisture before it could reach the ground and cause any travel headaches. We’ll see clearing skies today, but it will be chilly and breezy with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

Temperatures will be very cold to start the day Thursday, beginning in the mid to upper 20s — that’s cold, but not record-setting.

Winds will still be gusty on Thursday, but out of a warmer direction, finally pushing high temperatures back up to the low 60s. After dry weather Thursday and Friday, a slight chance of rain showers returns to the forecast over the weekend.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and chilly, with a very slight mixed shower chance south of the Triangle. The high will be 46. The precipitation chance will be 20 percent early in the day. Winds will be from the west/northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 62; after a morning low of 27.

Friday will bring increasing clouds. The high will be 61; after a morning low of 38.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers possible. The high will be 55; after a morning low of 34. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Sunday will be partly sunny with just a slight shower chance. The high will be 60; after a morning low of 38. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Mondaywill be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The high will be 58; after a morning low of 39. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Tuesdaywill be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The high will be 61; after a morning low of 44. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

