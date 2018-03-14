Corrections officer killed in Garner shooting incident, family says

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – The family of a 27-year-old man killed in a shooting incident in Garner Wednesday night had just moved to the area from New Jersey, the vicitm’s family tells CBS North Carolina.

The incident was reported around 6:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Johnson Street, according to Garner officials.

Donnie Laquan Finney, of Johnston Street was shot during the incident and taken to a WakeMed for treatment of a gunshot wound to his mid-section.

Finney died later Tuesday night, police said.

Another man was also taken to WakeMed where he is listed in stable condition.

Finney’s family said he worked as corrections officer and had just moved to Garner from New Jersey.

Neighbors said they believe the incident began as a dispute over a parking space. Neighbors also tell CBS North Carolina heard several gunshots during the incident.

Police said they were not looking for any suspects in the shooting.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.