Deputies looking for pair after woman’s credit card number used at Walmarts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pair of suspected credit card scammers. Investigators believe the duo spent hundreds of dollars on prepaid gift cards using a stolen credit card number.

Surveillance photos captured by security cameras at Wake County Walmart stores show the pair. CBS North Carolina blurred their faces because they have not been charged.

“The video shows a man standing at the self-checkout counter and he is using multiple credit cards to purchase Visa credit cards, and he just stands there and does multiple transactions, one after the other and he is in a hood in a hat with glasses,” said the victim of the crime, Lauri Westmoreland.

Westmoreland never misplaced her credit card so, she says, she was surprised when she received a fraud alert on her MasterCard account. Sheriff’s investigators say her card number was used at the Walmarts in Garner, Fuquay Varina, Holly Springs, and Cary to buy prepaid credit gift cards. Westmoreland says she didn’t buy them.

“It’s literally around where I live in a circle,” she said. “He was in all of these stores. I feel kind of sad because, obviously, you’re living a life of lies, and that’s got to be stressful in it of itself. But I just hope you make better choices moving forward.”

In total, the crooks bought about $700 worth of cards. Westmoreland isn’t worried about the money, but she does believe her credit card number was compromised, possibly by a skimming device.

“I’ll definitely be looking at gas pumps when I pump and may actually go inside to pay,” she said.

Sheriff’s investigators say right now they can’t confirm if Westmoreland’s credit card information was stolen through a skimmer. They are asking anyone in the community with any information to contact the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 856-6800.