Durham high school students take part in nationwide walkout

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Students at Jordan and Northern high schools in Durham walked out of class Wednesday to bring attention to gun violence.

When hundreds of students walked out of class at 10 a.m. at Northern, local state representatives joined them on the football field.

During the 17 minutes of the walk out, students held a moment of silence and gave speeches about school safety.

In a crowd of almost 1,000 people, the students warn lawmakers that they want change or they’ll work to make it happen themselves.

“Do something,” said senior Chole Baker. “Do something. Semi-automatic weapons. How can we fix that? Do you need a semi-automatic weapon to protect your property or hunt? Just look over it, and listen to us. Take us seriously because I’ve heard a lot of people saying, ‘We shouldn’t listen to these kids, they’re just kids.’ Well, we’re the next people. We’re the people that are going to replace you in office. We’re coming, so you should listen to us now.”

One month after the school shooting in Florida, students feel like this is their time to call for change.

They say for a while they had been feeling like they weren’t being heard, but now have the momentum.

The message they want to get out is that this is their time; this is their moment to fight for change.

“This is a prevalent problem in America right now, gun control,” said Northern junior Lily Lehman. “It needs to be addressed. I feel like after the momentum of the Parkland shooting that now is the best time to do it. So, this generation is most likely to be the change.”

Students say their fight doesn’t stop today.

They will continue supporting the students in Florida as much as they can, including making their voice heard in Washington.

DPS officials say the students did all the planning and organizing for these walk outs.

They added that their role was just to help facilitate it.