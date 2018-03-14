Fayetteville’s PWC increases electric rates for next 2 years

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville’s Public Works Commission announced it has raised its rates for the next to years to cover “increased costs from Duke Energy.”

The PWC Board adopted the rates Wednesday morning.

“Most of what a customer pays PWC for electricity, goes directly to our power supply costs,” said PWC Chairman Wade Fowler. “Ninety percent of the increase adopted today goes directly to our power supply costs from Duke and those costs are projected to increase nearly $10 million in the next four years.”

A Coal Ash fee has been added to help cleanup PWC’s portion of Duke Energy’s Coal Ash cleanup.

“The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission allows Duke to recover their cost from customers and PWC’s portion of the $2 Billion cleanup is estimated to be $60-$70 million,” the Utility said in a release.

PWC said it is using reserve funds to help keep the Coal Ash fee at $2 instead of $10.

The new rates and the Coal Ash fee will begin May 1.

