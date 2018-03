GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-old student at Garner Magnet High School was arrested Wednesday after he was brought a handgun on campus, police said.

James Tyrone Davis Jr., of Garner was charged with possession of a weapon on school campus and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.

Garner police said he had a Ruger handgun while at Garner Magnet High, South Garner Campus.

