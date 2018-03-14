Gov. Roy Cooper wants background checks, higher age on some gun sales

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — In the wake of a deadly Florida school shooting, Gov. Roy Cooper wants the North Carolina legislature to pass gun regulations that would require background checks and permits for people looking to buy some semi-automatic rifles.

Cooper unveiled highlights of his proposals in an online post Wednesday, the same day young people walked out of schools to seek action on gun violence.

The Democratic governor writes he wants the age to purchase assault-style weapons increased from 18 to 21 until the federal government takes action to discontinue those sales altogether. He also wants a process through which people can ask courts to take guns away temporarily from someone considered dangerous.

The General Assembly reconvenes in May. The Republican-led legislature has approved laws that expanded areas where guns are allowed.