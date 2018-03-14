North Raleigh homeowners concerned over water quality issues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Some homeowners in North Raleigh said they’re concerned about the quality of their tap water.

That tap water is provided by Aqua North Carolina.

The company is responding and showed CBS North Carolina exactly how one of their biggest wells work.

“Save their money and drink the tap water,” Shannon Becker, the president of Aqua North Carolina said.

Some homeowners had complained about brown water.

“Brown water is probably more caused from iron and manganese, which is pervasive in this area,” Becker said.

Aqua North Carolina uses an extensive filtration system to get it out.

“It pulls the water from the well through the valve bank and then from here it goes into the filters out here,” Roger Tupps, the Field Supervisor for Aqua North Carolina said.

“It’ll pump about 692 gallons a minute is what we can pump out of it,” Tupps went on to say. “The water flows into the filters, out of the filters through the bottom. Your filtered water goes out into the system,” Tupps continued.

Tupps said every night or few nights, depending on use, the filters are cleared. The minerals collected stored in tanks outside.

Tupps said the well is tested once a week.

Some homeowners also complained about a chemical smell to the tap water.

“Chlorine we use as a disinfectant and its required for us to have as a disinfectant into our water, so we add that,” Becker said.

Becker admits some people are more sensitive to the smell than others. He urges people with concerns to call them.

As for the new meters, Becker said they’re more efficient but stressed rates haven’t gone up.

Several North Raleigh subdivisions experienced issues back in September. Stonehenge, Still Water Landing and Wildwood Green all had low or no water pressure. In response, Becker said two new wells will be going online in a couple of weeks.

Becker said they’re also moving forward with a water quality plan. Over the next seven years, they plan to spend $27 million dollars to improve 90 of their highest priority sites.