Pedestrian struck by vehicle, seriously injured in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured Wednesday morning in Durham, police said.

Authorities received the pedestrian struck call just before 2:10 a.m. The location of the collision was Liberty Street at Spruce Street, police said.

The person who was hit was transported to Duke Hospital with serious injuries.

At least one person is in custody in connection with the collision, according to police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.