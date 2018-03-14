Pedestrian struck by vehicle, seriously injured in Durham

By Published:
CBS North Carolina file photo.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured Wednesday morning in Durham, police said.

Authorities received the pedestrian struck call just before 2:10 a.m. The location of the collision was Liberty Street at Spruce Street, police said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The person who was hit was transported to Duke Hospital with serious injuries.

At least one person is in custody in connection with the collision, according to police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s