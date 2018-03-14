Police: Multiple victims in Henderson shooting

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Henderson Police Department is investigating a shooting incident Wednesday afternoon that left multiple people wounded.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Harrel Street following a reported shooting.

Officers found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Their identities and conditions have not been released.

The SBI is assisting the Henderson Police Department with the investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Henderson Police Department directly at 252-438-4141 or through Crime Stoppers at 252-492-1925. Cash rewards are available for information that leads to the arrest and/or conviction of the perpetrator(s).