Social media helping drive students towards activism, NC State students say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Members of the Sociology Department at N.C. State University believed social media plays a big part into why students are choosing now to fight for stricter gun regulations as opposed to any other times in history.

Wednesday across the country, thousands of students walked out of their classrooms to honor the 17 lives lost during the Parkland school shooting – as well as fight for stricter gun regulations.

“We started this movement and we’re the ones making it happen,” said Bailey Ingham.

Ingham organized a walkout at Apex Friendship High School.

She stood speaking into a megaphone to hundreds of her classmates while wearing a camouflage jacket with a quote from Kurt Cobain which read “The duty of youth is to challenge corruption.”

She says she’s never felt as connected to something in her life as she does this movement.

“When you see kids that remind you of your friends it’s scary,” said Ingham.

But why is this movement happening now; why not during the other dozens of school shootings over the years?

CBS 17 went to N.C. State University Sociology Department student and faculty to try and find answers.

“I think it was a coming snowball, and you can see how easy it was to organize kids around the country,” said Michael Cobb.

Cobb is a professor of sociology at N.C. State University.

He says children are more aware of causes and activism than ever before.

“Where in my generation, it was you vote and that’s kind of it,” said Cobb.

Cobb says the majority of these high school students protesting across the country can’t vote. However, he says that is not stopping them from having their voices heard.

Cobb and his students says as social media continues to be ingrained in our society, it is giving students a platform to inform themselves of current events, and work to bring about change.

“These students are reaching an audience on twitter that has not been possible before,” said N.C. State Senior Daniel Dulaney.

Young kids have the opportunity to care now, and they have the opportunity to involve themselves in the discussion,” said N.C. State Junior Celeste Chapman.

“When their whole live maybe they’ve seen only politicians or their parents or adults care about these issues, and now they’re seeing someone their own ago,” said N.C. State Junior Emeline McCaleb.

Cobb says these students may not be able to make a change on a ballot, but they’ve found a way to keep their voices heard.

And there are no signs of this movement slowing down.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my lifetime,” said Ingham.