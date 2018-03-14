Students meet with gun control group, Democratic lawmaker, to demand stricter gun laws

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hours after walking out of their schools, several teenagers called on state lawmakers to act to prevent mass shootings.

“It happened in Parkland. It could very easily happen in Raleigh, in Durham, in Chapel Hill, at Enloe High School,” said Iman Dancy, a student at Enloe.

Six students sat down Wednesday night with Sen. Jay Chaudhuri (D-Wake) and Kaaren Haldeman from Moms Demand Action for a conversation broadcast on Facebook Live about changes they want to see when it comes to gun laws and funding for mental health treatment.

“More people are just going to keep dying, and the body count is going to keep rising until we actually do something,” said Nathan Koch, a student at Cary High School.

As students walked out Wednesday, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper posted on Medium a variety of steps he wants lawmakers to take. Among them: raising the age to purchase an assault-style weapon from 18 to 21, improving the background check system and increasing for funding for access to mental health treatment.

“I think there are a lot of opportunities for us to find common ground, including make sure we put more money toward mental health,” said Sen. Chaudhuri.

House Republicans recently established a committee to study school safety and make recommendations on legislation.

Rep. Nelson Dollar (R-Wake) serves on that committee, which will begin meeting Mar. 21.

“Well, we will certainly look at a range of things the governor has recommended as well as a range of other recommendations and other procedures,” he said. “Everything will be on the table. We certainly want to be sure that we can protect our children at school as well as make sure that we protect individuals’ constitutional rights.”