Triangle schools to participate in National School Walkout day today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of students across the country are expected to walk out of their schools for 17 minutes today.

Several schools in the Triangle are also taking part in the walkout.

The walkout will last for 17 minutes to represent one minute for each person killed in a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14.

The walkout comes exactly one month after the shooting.

Apex Friendship High School is one of the schools participating. At exactly 10 a.m., the students at the school will walk out of their class and down to the football field.

Last night in Apex, students, parents and law enforcement came together to discuss their own school safety concerns. Students also talked about why they are walking out today.

Some said it’s a call for stricter gun laws, while others want to see the conversation focus on mental health and bullying.

In Cary, students at Cary High School will also walk out.

Just two weeks ago, students at Green Hope High School, also in Cary, walked out. The walkout was led by two former Stoneman Douglas students who had recently moved from Florida to Cary.

The overwhelming message from the teens, and one that’s expected to be heard again today, is a call for action to lawmakers for school safety and gun control.