Windy but much warmer across central NC today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Every day this month has recorded below average temperatures for this time of year, but that’s about to change today and Friday. For the first time in March we will be close to normal, with temperatures in the 60s. Along with this warmer weather today, we will also have another windy day with gusts up to 30 mph.

After dry weather today and tomorrow, a chance of rain showers returns to the forecast over the weekend. Right now Sunday is looking like the drier and warmer half of the weekend.

Thursday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 62. Winds will be from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph.

Friday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 61; after a morning low of 40.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers possible. The high will be 58; after a morning low of 34. The rain risk will be 40 percent during the day, 70 percent overnight.

Sunday will be partly sunny with just a slight shower chance early in the day. The high will be 60; after a morning low of 39. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The high will be 58; after a morning low of 38. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The high will be 63; after a morning low of 48. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers. The high will be 54; after a morning low of 41. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

