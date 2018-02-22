New Jersey man dies when beam falls in Pennsylvania tunnel

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A New Jersey man has died after an electrical beam collapsed and crashed through the windshield of his truck inside a Pennsylvania turnpike tunnel.

The Lehigh County coroner says the metal conduit hit 70-year-old Howard Sexton of East Greenwich Township, New Jersey. He was pronounced dead at the scene in the Lehigh Tunnel, and an autopsy will be performed Friday.

Traffic is moving in both directions in the northbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Northeast Extension. The southbound lanes remain closed Thursday after the conduit fell inside the tunnel around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials are trying to determine what caused the beam to collapse.