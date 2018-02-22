Town that banned nonresident drivers drafts friendlier signs

The Associated Press Published:

LEONIA, N.J. (AP) — Officials in a New Jersey town that banned nonresident drivers from using its streets as shortcuts have drafted new traffic signs that they hope will boost local businesses.

Leonia Mayor Judah Zeigler says the original “Do Not Enter” signs were “overly foreboding,” and the new signs will correct that. The Record reports Leonia will pay an additional $2,500 to install the signs, having already paid $3,900 to install the original red signs.

Leonia business owners were in attendance at the traffic sign meeting Wednesday, saying the new signs are an improvement but seeking further easement on weekend restrictions.

The new traffic rules are in effect nine hours per day. Police Chief Tom Rowe says the initiative has been successful, with the number of vehicles seeking shortcuts dropping by the thousands.

___

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com

