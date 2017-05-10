Knives, fireworks, hit list found inside NC high school student’s bookbag

MARSHVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) — A teenager was reportedly found with multiple weapons, including knives and fireworks, along with a hit list inside a school in Union County.

According to the Union County Sheriff, the school’s Resource Officer at Forest Hills High School discovered several knives, a bottle of flammable liquid, fireworks, a dismantled shotgun shell and a “hit list” inside the book bag of a student Tuesday.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation’s ISAAC (Information Sharing and Analysis Center) Unit received information from a Canadian law enforcement agency concerning chat room discussions involving threats of violence by a Forest Hills High School student. The threats indicated the student intended to stab several kids at school Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the “hit list” contained names of multiple individuals and the school district is working to notify people who were named on the list.

Officials say the teenager is under the age of 16 and their identity is being withheld. Criminal charges are forthcoming.

“The deputies and specifically the School Resource Officer, along with Union County Public Schools did an outstanding job of quickly identifying the student involved with the chat room discussions and finding the weapons before a tragedy happened,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said. “I also need to thank the SBI and ISAAC for bringing this matter to our attention as quickly as they did.”

Sheriff Cathey also reminds parents to speak with their kids and encourage them to talk to school officials or an SRO if they are having problems at school or feel threatened by other students. He encourages anyone with information about threats of school violence to notify authorities.

