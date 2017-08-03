Lillington man wins $5M on $20 scratch-off lottery ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One Lillington resident’s good luck just paid off. The price? A cool $5 million.

Christopher Hawley, who works as a machinist at Cree in Durham, bought two $5,000,000 Mega Cash scratch-off tickets from a Quality Mart gas station on South Miami Boulevard in Durham, and initially thought he had only won $20 before noticing a much higher number.

“I was like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ It’s pretty much like Willy Wonka’s golden ticket,” Hawley told North Carolina Education Lottery officials.

Hawley is the first person to win the top prize in the North Carolina Education Lottery game since it launched in May. Two top prizes are still waiting to be found by players.

When he learned about his newfound fortune, the first person he told was his wife Tracey.

“My co-worker asked if somebody had just won the lottery, and I was like, ‘You have no idea,’” she said.

Hawley was given the choice between a $5 million annuity spread out over 20 years, or a lump sum of $3 million. Going with the annuity, Hawley took home his first payment of $173,758 after state and federal tax withholdings, and will receive payments every year for 19 years.

He isn’t sure what he’s going to do with all the money just yet, but does plan to pay the bills and get a nicer wedding ring for his beloved wife.